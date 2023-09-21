Menu
David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire

David Parker slates National as 'vandals' over planned emissions policies bonfire
Environment minister David Parker. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Environment minister David Parker has attacked the National party as “vandals” for promising to repeal several of the government's measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.Both he and National’s climate change spokesperson, Simon Watts, were speakers at the Climate Change and Business Conference in Auckland this week, where the number one trending hashtag was reportedly #GIDI.Parker painted a picture of the National and ACT parties as dragging their feet on emissions reductions at every step of th...
