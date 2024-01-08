Menu
Menu
Search
Home

Cooking the Books podcast: Why investing in commercial property is easier and harder than ever before

Cooking the Books podcast: Why investing in commercial property is easier and harder than ever before
Is commercial property still the cash cow it once was? (Image: Brett Phibbs)
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how the push to work from home changed the commercial property game. Hosted by Frances Cook.When you think about investing in property you probably think about buying a house, renting it to someone and acting as a landlord. But an area that’s often overlooked is commercial property, such as shops or office buildings. They’re more expensive but become achievable for everyday investors when they’re...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Markets

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023