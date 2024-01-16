Menu
Menu
Search
Home

Davos and the rise of mistrust: Is Klaus Schwab partly to blame?

Davos and the rise of mistrust: Is Klaus Schwab partly to blame?
Klaus Schwab. What does he actually know about serving markets? (Image: AP)
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
By James FreemanThe World Economic Forum – the 2024 meeting of which is under way this week in Davos, Switzerland – is sometimes cast as a meeting place for global capitalism. More precisely, it’s an annual opportunity for global politicians and activists to persuade American CEOs to stop being capitalists.The ostensibly nonprofit forum’s well-paid founder, Klaus Schwab, has an enduringly successful shtick. He tells the CEOs that people have lost trust in large institutions like theirs. Then he tells them that...
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash