Diversity a big drawcard for Gen Z

A recent study found that 77% of Gen Z say that a company’s level of diversity affects their decision to work there. (Image: Getty)

Shane Green

It's time for companies to get their diversity and inclusion act together.This is a critical topic for the fastest-growing generation in the workforce, Generation Z, and one that all companies need to think seriously about. Diversity and inclusivity are no longer just nice-to-haves. A recent study conducted by leading generational researchers David and Jonah Stillman found that 77% of Gen Z say that a company’s level of diversity affects their decision to work there.Recent research on workplace culture in New Zealand by soci...