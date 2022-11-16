Menu
Diversity a big drawcard for Gen Z

A recent study found that 77% of Gen Z say that a company’s level of diversity affects their decision to work there. (Image: Getty)
Shane Green
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
It's time for companies to get their diversity and inclusion act together.This is a critical topic for the fastest-growing generation in the workforce, Generation Z, and one that all companies need to think seriously about. Diversity and inclusivity are no longer just nice-to-haves. A recent study conducted by leading generational researchers David and Jonah Stillman found that 77% of Gen Z say that a company’s level of diversity affects their decision to work there.Recent research on workplace culture in New Zealand by soci...
Sustainable Finance

NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

NZ's top companies are putting access to capital and markets at risk by lagging behind on ESG reporting, KPMG says.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
Markets

Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am