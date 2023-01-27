ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

(Image: ANZ)

ANZ’s business outlook survey data for January found business confidence bounced 18 points in January, thanks to the shock of November’s monetary policy statement (MPS) starting to wear off.But the intention to raise prices was noted throughout the survey and was expected to be most widespread in the retail and manufacturing sectors.A net 79% of retailers surveyed by the bank plan to raise their prices in the next three months, and 66% of manufacturers plan to edge their pricing up.Business prices were elevated everywhere except agr...