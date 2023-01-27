Menu
ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

(Image: ANZ)
Ella Somers
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
ANZ’s business outlook survey data for January found business confidence bounced 18 points in January, thanks to the shock of November’s monetary policy statement (MPS) starting to wear off.But the intention to raise prices was noted throughout the survey and was expected to be most widespread in the retail and manufacturing sectors.A net 79% of retailers surveyed by the bank plan to raise their prices in the next three months, and 66% of manufacturers plan to edge their pricing up.Business prices were elevated everywhere except agr...
Ryman Healthcare ends week up 18%

Ryman's share price jump has injected some positivity into the aged-care stock.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Robertson goes list-only for the election

The finance minister wants to focus on the economic challenges ahead.

Jem Traylen 3:30pm
Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 12:42pm

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The annual inflation rate came in at 7.2%.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023
Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 25 Jan 2023
Reserve Bank to increase foreign currency reserves over time

The Reserve Bank's foreign currency intervention capacity stood at $12.22b in November last year, compared with $8.27b in the same month of 2007.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2023