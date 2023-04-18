Menu
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report

Revenue minister David Parker – a long-time advocate for wealth taxes. (Image: NZME/Mark Mitchell)
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Research on how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay will be released on April 26, a year to the day since revenue minister David Parker outlined the case for taxing wealth as well as income to make the tax system fairer.Coming three weeks ahead of the May 18 annual government budget, the findings of separate studies by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Treasury are expected to provide both a guide to and rationale for any tax reforms the government may be planning to announce in the budget, or for new Labour party pol...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and traded steadily to close at 11,884.1, down 52.04 points or 0.44%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Beef + Lamb NZ wants more time on emissions pricing

Farmers are concerned about the disproportionate impact on the sector.

Rebecca Howard 2:20pm
Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses
Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses

Applications for funding have exceeded the $50 million allocated.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
You'll get paid more if you don't work from home
You'll get paid more if you don't work from home

'Work from home' is the most-searched term on Seek’s job site.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023