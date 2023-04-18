April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report

Revenue minister David Parker – a long-time advocate for wealth taxes. (Image: NZME/Mark Mitchell)

Research on how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay will be released on April 26, a year to the day since revenue minister David Parker outlined the case for taxing wealth as well as income to make the tax system fairer.Coming three weeks ahead of the May 18 annual government budget, the findings of separate studies by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Treasury are expected to provide both a guide to and rationale for any tax reforms the government may be planning to announce in the budget, or for new Labour party pol...