Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Recent flooding in Auckland will put some upward pressure on inflation but may also mean the economy contracts slightly less, say ANZ Bank economists.“Auckland hosts around a third of the population, and its higher-than-average GDP [gross domestic product] per capita means it accounts for around 38% of GDP. Any significant shock that occurs in the region is thus likely to have economy-wide implications,” the ANZ economists said.The shock is negative on the supply side (productive capital, inventories, intermediate goods, and househo...
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 2:00pm
World

Biden vows no default on debt

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Bloomberg 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Feb 9, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Economy

Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chris Hipkins has made a smart political play, but what is left of Labour's agenda?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 08 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Federated Farmers weighs in on Reserve Bank remit

The lobby group values price stability over maximum sustainable employment.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2023
Finance

Zespri liquidates company it sued for $15m

Smiling Face Limited was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Feb 2023