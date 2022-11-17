Menu
Banks ask for changes to Deposit Takers Bill

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Two of New Zealand’s largest banks have asked parliament to refine its Deposit Takers Bill and allow more time for its implementation once passed. In a submission to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, ANZ said it supported the bill but warned there was not enough lead time to implement the changes. The bill introduces deposit insurance and other crisis management for distressed financial institutions. It is intended to protect bank customers.ANZ asked for the bill to “explicitly provide for staged implementation”...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

The supermarket chain has raised the bar for the industry but will others follow?

Jem Traylen 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm