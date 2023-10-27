Big jump in consumer confidence for the future: ANZ-Roy Morgan poll

Menu
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
Consumers increasingly believe the worst of the economic downturn is over, the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey indicates.The biggest jump by far was in response to the question about expected economic conditions in New Zealand as a whole, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said. Although still deeply in negative territory, net perceptions on NZ’s economic outlook in 12 months’ time jumped 14 points, from -32% to -18%.Zollner said the Oct 27 survey results were a mixed bag for the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ), and the ANZ believed ano...
