BNZ sees downside risk to inflation

Food prices aren't rocketing up as fast. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Bank of New Zealand economists are increasingly confident in their view that the Reserve Bank of NZ won’t hike the benchmark interest rate again, with the latest set of consumer price figures showing the pace of inflation abating. Statistics NZ said food prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in the month of October and were 6.3% higher than a year earlier, slowing from an annual increase of 8% in September. Rental prices rose 4.2% from a year earlier, while the newly selected price measures showed cheaper domestic and internati...
NZ shares lift as investors contemplate inflation's peak
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,173.28, up 80.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Economy

National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Finance Exclusive

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
