Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

Budget creates upward pressure on interest rates. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 May 2023
Budget 2023 may mean higher interest rates, economists say.The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term and supports the view the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might need to lift the official cash rate higher than 5.5%, said Westpac Bank senior economist Nathan Penny. Earlier this week, Westpac Bank forecast the official cash rate will have to go to 6.0%. The central bank will make its next monetary policy statement on Wednesday and is widely expected to lift rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%.  Most economists had ex...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Budget 2023- what's in it for business?
Podcasts

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Riley Kennedy.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Media

Fears US writers' strike could hit NZ film industry

NZ writers have been urged not to engage in “strike-breaking or scab writing”.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Markets

New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero has been able to report a “strong” set of results.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
