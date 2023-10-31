Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Businesses perk up in corporate takeover of Beehive

Businesses perk up in corporate takeover of Beehive
(Image: Deposit Photos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
Businesses have perked up with the changing political tide after several years of discontent with Wellington policymakers. The ANZ New Zealand business outlook showed a marked jump in confidence among firms, with the headline measure rising 21.9 points in October to a net 23.4% of respondents feeling better about general conditions in the coming year. The survey’s own activity outlook rose 12.2 points to a net 23.1% expecting their own business to improve, while investment intentions, hiring intentions and export inten...
NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

 The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:50pm
Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 3:25pm
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly