Consumer confidence brightens a little

Consumer confidence brightens a little
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
ANZ-Roy Morgan’s monthly survey of households shows consumer confidence remained low in January but has bounced back a little from its December all-time low.A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.A net 20% said their families were financially worse off compared to a year ago (23% in Dec), and 28% believed it was a bad time to buy major household items (33%).Annual inflation expectations were largely unchanged at 5.3% (5.2%).Overall the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index ro...
