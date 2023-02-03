Consumer confidence brightens a little

(Image: Getty)

ANZ-Roy Morgan’s monthly survey of households shows consumer confidence remained low in January but has bounced back a little from its December all-time low.A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.A net 20% said their families were financially worse off compared to a year ago (23% in Dec), and 28% believed it was a bad time to buy major household items (33%).Annual inflation expectations were largely unchanged at 5.3% (5.2%).Overall the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index ro...