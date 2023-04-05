Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending is still on the up. (Image: Getty)

Retail card spending in March was up more than 19% on pre-pandemic levels, a record increase but just above inflation for that time period, says payments company Worldline.Worldline NZ chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said card spending rose 19.2% on the same month in 2019, a record increase that surpassed the 17.3% growth seen in the data for September 2022.Spending grew to $3.137 billion, up 8.3% on the March 2022 figures and a "record" increase of 19.2% on the March 2019 figure.At a regional level, Wellington experienced the lowes...