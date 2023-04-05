Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation
Spending is still on the up. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Retail card spending in March was up more than 19% on pre-pandemic levels, a record increase but just above inflation for that time period, says payments company Worldline.Worldline NZ chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said card spending rose 19.2% on the same month in 2019, a record increase that surpassed the 17.3% growth seen in the data for September 2022.Spending grew to $3.137 billion, up 8.3% on the March 2022 figures and a "record" increase of 19.2% on the March 2019 figure.At a regional level, Wellington experienced the lowes...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher-than-expected hike.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

More Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher-than-expected hike.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Pressures ease in building materials supply chain
Economy

Pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Building product prices are predicted to stabilise or even decrease.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023