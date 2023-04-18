Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

March house price data was stronger than expected. (Image: Getty)

Could a revival in the housing market force the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates higher than it otherwise would?Economists are interpreting the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) as being stronger than expected.The data showed house prices fell another 0.8% in March, taking the decline since the November 2021 peak to 16.8%, while the 5,877 properties sold in March were down 15% from March last year, although they were up nearly 43% from February.“Housing data for March had a firmer tone than expected, su...