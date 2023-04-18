Menu
Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

March house price data was stronger than expected. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Could a revival in the housing market force the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates higher than it otherwise would?Economists are interpreting the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) as being stronger than expected.The data showed house prices fell another 0.8% in March, taking the decline since the November 2021 peak to 16.8%, while the 5,877 properties sold in March were down 15% from March last year, although they were up nearly 43% from February.“Housing data for March had a firmer tone than expected, su...
Beef + Lamb NZ wants more time on emissions pricing
Farmers are concerned about the disproportionate impact on the sector.

Rebecca Howard 2:20pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
House prices down a further 0.8% in March

New listings of 9,242 in March were down 17.7% from March last year.

Staff reporters 9:00am
Government provides an extra $25m for cyclone-affected businesses
Applications for funding have exceeded the $50 million allocated.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
You'll get paid more if you don't work from home
'Work from home' is the most-searched term on Seek’s job site.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
No respite at the checkout
Food price inflation will remain hot in March, with cost increases from groceries suppliers to supermarkets up another 10.3%, according to the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index.The lift marks six months where the average annual supplier cost increase...

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2023