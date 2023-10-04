Menu
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s decision to keep the official cash rate on hold at 5.5% came as little surprise to most economists, but it did raise questions about what the future holds as the central bank offered little in the way of forward guidance. “Interest rates are constraining economic activity and reducing inflationary pressure as required,” the monetary policy committee said. But it added that rates may have to remain higher for longer.'Still open'“Overall, we’d tee up the October rev...
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025
Markets

Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Retail

Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Listed retailers are getting whacked by the cost of living.

Ella Somers 4:03pm
Economy

‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact

The bank doesn’t think the election will change the big-picture outlook.

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Economy

The bank doesn’t think the election will change the big-picture outlook.

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Reserve Bank holds official cash rate steady at 5.5%
Economy

Reserve Bank holds official cash rate steady at 5.5%

The RBNZ came out with no surprises.

Ella Somers 2:26pm
Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows
Retail

Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows

The largest city had the slowest spending growth this month.

Staff reporters 9:41am
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending
Finance

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am