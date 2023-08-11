Menu
Food prices dip month-on-month

Food prices dropped slightly between June and July, largely due to a fall in the price of fruit and vegetables. (Image: Unsplash)
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Food prices fell for the first time in months in July, although prices were still up 9.6% on what they were a year ago.On Friday, Statistics New Zealand released new food price data showing a 0.5% fall in prices from June to July, or a 1.1% decline after adjusting for seasonal effects.It is only the third time since December 2021 that monthly prices have fallen, compared to price increases for 17 calendar months since then.Months of increases meant the annual inflation statistics were still high, comparable to rates seen in 2008 and 2011, Stats...
