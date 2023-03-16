Menu
GDP decline worse than expected

Manufacturing output was down by 1.9% in the final quarter of 2022. (Image: Unsplash)
Andy Fyers
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
The economy contracted by 0.6% in the final three months of 2022.The decline in economic output was greater than most economists expected, with a consensus forecast for a drop of about 0.2%.Stats New Zealand also revised the September quarter figure of 2% growth down to 1.7%.A further contraction in the current quarter would mean a technical recession.The manufacturing sector was the biggest contributor to the decline, down 1.9%. Retail, recreation and transport/logistics also saw declines.Economists dividedEconomists are divided over the impac...
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion
Infrastructure

A pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow was originally estimated at $4 billion.

Ian Llewellyn 11:55am
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
More Economy

Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
Economy chart

The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 15 Mar 2023
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
Finance

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023
Ratepayers should brace for a hit to their pockets
Economy

Ratepayers should brace for a hit to their pockets

Look out – councils' finances are getting worse and something's got to give.

Cameron Bagrie 14 Mar 2023
KPMG says banks aren’t making excessive profits
Finance

The company says claims of excessive profits lack the backing of any research.

Jenny Ruth 14 Mar 2023