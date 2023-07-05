Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The government has taken in $2.2 billion less in taxes than expected in the government's budget, according to the latest crown accounts. On Wednesday morning, Treasury released the government's interim financial statements for the 11 months ended May 31, 2023, and it showed core crown tax revenue had come in at $103.34b. This was less than the $105.56b forecast in the Budget Economic Fiscal Update released on May 4.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the cooling economy had resulted in lower-than-forecast tax revenue. &...
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

More Economy

Comvita and HoneyWorld: more of a marriage than an acquisition
Economy Free

Comvita and HoneyWorld: more of a marriage than an acquisition

The CEO of Comvita says NZ needs to protect mānuka.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 04 Jul 2023
Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry
Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

Business conditions remain tough as inflation is squeezed out of the economy.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Jul 2023
Marsden Maritime Holdings expects $1m drop in profit
Economy Free

Marsden Maritime Holdings expects $1m drop in profit

This was due to higher interest and a reduction of containers and logs through the port.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 04 Jul 2023