See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Hawkesby backs RBNZ’s pandemic policies; says inflation will be ‘significantly’ lower in 12 months

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Christian Hawkesby. (Image: NZME/Mark Mitchell)
Christian Hawkesby. (Image: NZME/Mark Mitchell)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) deputy governor, Christian Hawkesby, said today the outlook for inflation had become more balanced and will be lower next year. Speaking at the Financial Services Council conference, Hawkesby said falling oil prices and freight costs would help mitigate inflation.  “We have growing confidence that over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, inflation will be significantly lower than it is at the moment." Hawkesby said supply chains were normalising and foreign central banks wer...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ dollar hits pandemic lows
Ella Somers | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The share market rose on very light turnover as Australia's market was closed for a public holiday marking the Queen's death.

Media
TVNZ's 'attitude needs to change', says broadcasting minister
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Willie Jackson said there would need to be a change of culture at Television New Zealand, accepting the new entity.

Markets FREE
Air NZ quells profit concerns over weaker NZ dollar
Ella Somers | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Air New Zealand answered dozens of shareholders questions at its annual meeting after it revealed ambitious plans for the year ahead.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.