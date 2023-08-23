Menu
Household demand looks to be cooling in line with RBNZ wishes

Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy tightening looks to be cooling household demand.The official cash rate is currently 5.5%, well off the 0.25% it was two years ago.Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of NZ held rates at 5.5% and said: “The current level of interest rates is constraining spending and hence inflation pressure, as anticipated and required.”Data released Wednesday backed this up. The seasonally adjusted total volume of retail sales fell 1% on the quarter in the June 2023 quarter, according to...
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Markets Market close

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Retail

Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
Markets

‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
