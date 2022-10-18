See full details
Housing sector still stoking annual inflation

Rebecca Howard

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

(Image: Getty)
Annual inflation dipped slightly in the September quarter but remains hot, largely stoked by the housing sector. The consumer price index lifted to an annual 7.2% in the September quarter versus 7.3% in the prior quarter, largely driven by housing and household utilities, which lifted 8.7%.According to Stats New Zealand, prices for the construction of a new house rose 16.8% in the September quarter versus the same quarter a year ago. “The cost to construct a new house has continued to rise, with supply-chain issues, labour costs...

Finance
Bank wholesale funding costs have quadrupled: NAB CEO
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Geopolitical developments that spook financial markets could force funding costs higher still.

Sustainable Finance
Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The idea that investors have to choose between "responsible investment" and good returns has been decisively debunked, says new research.

Policy
Upton pleads for better environmental reporting and policy
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Gaps in data and reporting mean the country has very little idea of whether the environment is improving or getting worse.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

