Import demand still strong
There are reports of some retailers running higher-than-usual levels of inventory into the Christmas period. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
New Zealand recorded a trade deficit of $2.1 billion in October and the strong import demand will add to the view the central bank has more work to do.The seasonally adjusted trade deficit was $1.54b. The deficit was wider than expected because “imports proved a bit stronger and exports a bit weaker relative to our priors", said BNZ senior economist Doug Steel.In actual terms, goods exports rose $758 million or 14% to $6.1b in October 2022, compared with October 2021.   Goods imports, meanwhile, lifted $1.6b or 24% to...
Ryman drags down NZ stock market

Ryman Healthcare fell 7.1% as investors wait for the Reserve Bank cash rate hike.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Finance

Good Spirits deal on the way, says chair

Good Spirits' annual meeting was told it struggled with covid-19's lockdowns and restrictions.

Riley Kennedy 2:05pm