See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan

Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan
Jacinda Ardern meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in the first of her three international trips this year. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 20 Jun 2022
RELATED
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern will leave the country on Sunday for five days of meetings in London, Brussels and Madrid in the third of three international trips signalled at the beginning of the year to mark New Zealand’s emergence from covid-19 isolation.She will then be in Australia for four days to attend the first Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum gathering since 2019, before the global pandemic.Unlike her tours to Singapore and Japan in April and the United States in late May and early June, she will not be accompanied by a bus...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Trading volumes were unusually light, with US markets closed tonight for a national holiday.

Charities FREE
NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow
Murray Jones | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

Technology
BNZ won't renew contract with fintech 9 Spokes
Ben Moore | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

A cornerstone customer for the NZ-born fintech, BNZ has chosen not to renew its agreement with struggling 9 Spokes.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.