Latest PMI shows December 'miserable' for manufacturing

Last year started well for manufacturers but got progressively worse. (Image: Porter Novelli)
Staff reporters
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
New Zealand’s “miserable” manufacturing activity contracted 3.4 points in December, according to the latest Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI)The seasonally adjusted PMI for December was 43.1 in the monthly survey by BusinessNZ and the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ). A PMI reading above 50 points indicates manufacturing activity is expanding; below 50 indicates it is contracting.Lack of demand and sales were the overriding themes many manufacturers mentioned.BusinessNZ director of advocacy Catherine Beard said the Decemb...
Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes
Property

Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes

Delays in putting people into tenancies "well beyond appropriate", minister says.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
