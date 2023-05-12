Menu
Lower inflation expectations will please RBNZ

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 May 2023
The mean two-year-ahead inflation expectation fell back into the inflation band of 1-3% for the first time since December 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s latest survey.It decreased by 51 basis points to 2.79% from 3.30% in the previous quarter.The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is mandated with keeping inflation between 1% and 3%, with a focus on the midpoint. Annual inflation is currently running at 6.7%.The mean one-year-ahead inflation expectation decreased from 5.11% to 4.28%, 83 basis points lower than the last quarte...
NZ sharemarket closes week with near 0.5% gain
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose from a morning low of 11,857.85 to finish up 0.43%. 

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Technology

Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter’s CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to take over.

Bloomberg 4:40pm
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too
Economy

Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too

Finance minister Grant Robertson says the budget will not just focus on infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:40pm
Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong
Economy

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong

There was a monthly net migration gain of 12,100 people in March. 

Rebecca Howard 12:29pm
Manufacturing activity declines again in April
Economy

Manufacturing activity declines again in April

Five of the last seven months have seen New Zealand's manufacturing sector in contraction.

Rebecca Howard 10:48am