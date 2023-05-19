Menu
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis defended National's stance on prescription subsidies. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 May 2023
At a post-budget speech, Christopher Luxon has defended a plan to reimpose $5 prescription co-payment fees, while promising homeowners his party's fiscal plans would bring lower interest rates.Luxon said he wanted to be “really clear” about what his criticisms of the co-payment were centred on, clarifying he believed people with supergold or community services cards should not have to pay a $5 prescription fee.“I don’t think it makes a lot of sense that someone like me gets the benefit of free prescriptions, I think...
