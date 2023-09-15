Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Manufacturing in a 'fundamental flap'

Manufacturing in a 'fundamental flap'
Another tough month for the sector. (Image: Unsplash
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, according to the latest Bank of New Zealand – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).The seasonally adjusted PMI for August was 46.1. A reading above 50 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below, it is declining. This was down from 46.6 in July and the lowest level of activity for a non-covid-affected month since June 2009.The long-term average activity rate is 52.9.BusinessNZ’s director of advocacy, Catherine Beard, said that the August result tol...
NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading

$364.97m changed hands due to rebalancing of indices.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Fishing

Sealord and Independent Fisheries deal is a ‘piece in a bigger puzzle’

Experts say it’s a sign of things to come.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Sealord and Independent Fisheries deal is a ‘piece in a bigger puzzle’
World

CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out

CS Disco co-founder Kiwi Camara’s departure means he could forfeit the option grant.

The Wall Street Journal 2:30pm
CEO with US$110m pay package is suddenly out