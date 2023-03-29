Menu
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

Staff reporters
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
The Commerce Commission is warning that changes to section 36 of the Commerce Act that come into force from April 5 will make it easier for it to take action against businesses with market power whose conduct stifles competition.“From next week, the conduct of these firms can be assessed against its effect on competition. This will allow us to more successfully pursue conduct that is currently beyond our reach,” said commission chair, John Small.The current market power test is complex, unwieldy and focused on details that distract...
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 1:23pm
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
