November PSI reading: services sector expanding

Mon, 18 Dec 2023
New Zealand’s services sector recorded expansion on November, according to the BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Service Index (PSI).Last month’s PSI was 51.2 – a reading above 50 indicates that the service sector is generally expanding; below 50 that it is declining.November’s reading was up 2 points from October, although still below the long-term average of 53.5 for the survey.BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said that the last few months had seen the sector bounce between contraction and expansion.That degree of cont...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Politics

Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Infrastructure

Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
