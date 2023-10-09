Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
South Korea was once 'third world'. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s sense of self-worth largely consists of us convincing ourselves we are better than countries we have traditionally looked down on.  Every election, politicians in government try to tell us we are well on the way to becoming a South Pacific Scandinavia, while opposition parties warn us we are a whisker away from losing our first world food basket status and becoming a “third world” basket case.  Yet sometimes the terms of this comparison can shift even while we are looking down our noses at our neighbour...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

More Economy

The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle
Economy

The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle

Trees caused most of the power outages during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Finance

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
How the election result will affect your pocket
Economy

Warren Couillault: How the election result will affect your pocket

Change is coming – but it won't happen overnight. 

Warren Couillault 07 Oct 2023
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023