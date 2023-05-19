Menu
NZ continues to import more than it exports
Of a total of $72.8b in exports in the 12 months ended April, $20.3b went to China. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 May 2023
New Zealand reported a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of $1.4 billion in April as imports continue to outstrip exports.Imports were $7.7b, down 1.1% compared with March, while exports were $6.3b, up 8%. In the year ended April, the annual trade deficit was $16.8b, which is far larger than it has been for the year ended April in the past decade. Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny said higher oil (petrol) prices explain a big chunk of the wider deficit over the year, while there is general inflation across imports as well.He...
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Betting capers and the strange case of ACC and NZ Rugby

Of America's 52 states, 33 have legalised sports betting.  

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey

Firms are reversing hiring intentions for a key group in the IT sector.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Government pushes back expected surplus

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 18 May 2023