Pace of inflation declines to 6% in the 12 months to June

The largest influence on the annual rate of inflation in the quarter was food. (Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
The annual pace of inflation has declined further in the second quarter of the year. The consumer price index came in at an annual rate of 6% in the 12 months to June – down from 6.7% in the prior quarter – with quarterly inflation coming in at 1.1%. According to Statistics New Zealand, the largest influence on the annual rate in the quarter was food, with prices increasing for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, and milk, cheese and eggs.Vegetable prices increased 23.3% in the 12 months to June 2023, while ready-to-eat food an...
Technology

Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Beck says recovering its rockets has now become “operationalised”.

Ben Moore 2:10pm
Media

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage.

Daniel Dunkley 1:38pm
