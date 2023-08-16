Menu
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, according to ANZ Bank economists. Analysts had been expecting a fall of around 6% in WMP and a floor price of US$2,600 a tonne.  “WMP easing further adds a significant level of uncertainty around where to next, with the floor price unchallenged fo...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

In response, chair John Fernandes said he felt "very good" over his performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

More Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 15 Aug 2023
Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time
Economy

Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

It's at a new year low compared to the US dollar.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 14 Aug 2023
NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year
Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year

Job ads for information and communications technology roles fell 39%.

Staff reporters 14 Aug 2023