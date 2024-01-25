Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ models point to progress in war on inflation

RBNZ models point to progress in war on inflation
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand late Wednesday confirmed it is winning the war on inflation, but the battle isn’t over yet.  The Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) so-called factor model showed inflation at 3.9%, down from 4.9% in the prior quarter.  The sectoral factor model was 4.5% versus 5.2% in the prior quarter and the lowest since 2021.The RBNZ’s two models track the underlying trends across all consumer price index (CPI) components, which helps understand the general strength of inflation pressure. Th...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?
Transport

Cargo owners want efficiency gains at Port of Auckland

Higher user charges should come with greater productivity, cargo body says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Cargo owners want efficiency gains at Port of Auckland

More Economy

RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data

Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jan 2024
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 24 Jan 2024
Service activity shrinks in BusinessNZ's PMI
Economy

Service activity shrinks in BusinessNZ's PMI

The services and manufacturing sectors are shrinking according to BNZ-Business NZ numbers.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2024
Debt-to-income ratios a long game
Economy

Debt-to-income ratios a long game

Don't expect debt-to-income rules to change much in the short-term.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2024