RBNZ will be cheered by easing in two-year inflation expectations
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may take heart from an easing in two-year ahead inflation expectations as it puts the final touches on next week’s Monetary Policy Statement.“The RBNZ’s latest survey of expectations signalled that although expectations for inflation remain elevated, they are not continuing to creep higher,” said Westpac Bank senior economist, Satish Ranchhod.One-year inflation expectations were 5.11% versus 5.08% in the prior quarter, while two-year ahead expectations dropped to 3.30% this quarter...
