Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says house prices have further to fall. (Image: BusinesDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 May 2023
New Zealand house prices have further to fall, according to the Reserve Bank of NZ’s latest financial stability report.Nationwide house prices are now around 16% below their peak and are “closer to being at sustainable levels than has been the case in recent years", it said. Price falls in Auckland and Wellington have continued to lead the rest of the country, with these markets 21% and 24% down from their respective peaks.However, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) said the overall balance across indicators suggests prices rem...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Property Investigation

Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Nelson property companies sue former directors
More pain to come but banking system is resilient
Economy

More pain to come but banking system is resilient

The central bank expects more borrowers to fall behind on their payments.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate

Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 02 May 2023