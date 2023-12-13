Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Reserve Bank says remit change consistent with its advice

Reserve Bank says remit change consistent with its advice
Reserve Bank chair Neil Quigley not concerned. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says a change to its monetary policy remit is consistent with its previous advice.The Government has passed legislation through Parliament under urgency today returning the central bank’s remit to a single focus on an inflation target and removing the objective to support maximum sustainable employment.In a statement, Reserve Bank of New Zealand chair Neil Quigley said the bank acknowledged the amended remit for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) issued today by the finance minister Nicola Wills.The MPC Re...
NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,475.77 points, up 93.19 points or 0.82%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout

The new government has rejected a funding bid by KiwiRail, ending the ferry project.

Oliver Lewis 4:16pm
Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout
Policy

Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'

The auditor general says too little was documented about why decisions were made.

Pattrick Smellie 2:45pm
Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'