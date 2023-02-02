Menu
RICS: NZ construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Private residential construction activity fell in the last quarter of 2022. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
Activity in New Zealand’s construction sector has fallen for the first time since the second quarter of 2020, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).In its market monitor for the last quarter of 2022, construction activity fell sharply to a reading of -12%, down from the +19% reported in the third quarter.That was driven by a fall in residential workloads – private residential fell to a net balance of -35%, from +19% in the third quarter.However, infrastructure workloads remained strongly positive, with +29...
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
World

Federal Reserve slows rate hikes

Price pressures have eased in the US, but the outlook is for more rate hikes.

Bloomberg 10:30am
Economy

Reserve Bank may follow the US Fed and slow the pace

While 50 basis points may seem better than 75 bp, it's still a hefty lift when the Fed hiked only 25 basis points.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am

