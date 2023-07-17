Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Services activity cools in June

Services activity cools in June
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
New Zealand’s services sector activity cooled in June without completely coming off the boil. The BNZ-Business NZ’s seasonally adjusted performance for services index (PSI) remained just in expansionary territory at the start of winter with a reading of 50.1, down from 53.1 in May. Activity in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, hasn’t dipped into contractionary territory since February 2022, despite gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking in the most recent December and March...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling