Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The great repricing could be more painful than it sounds

The great repricing could be more painful than it sounds
The mispricing of assets has been a long time in the making. (Image: Annie Spratt/Unsplash)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 08 May 2023
On a now-seemingly typical morning of torrential rain in Auckland, Tony Lusby is at the high court trying to stave off a liquidation.“I come today to plead with the court to give me more time.”Lusby is waiting on $188,000 from a client for a flooring job. He needs this money to pay Carters but, according to his story, the client hasn’t paid up. He told the court Carters had refused him a payment plan so now he was hoping the extra time would be enough for him to chase up the money he was owed.Lusby has turned up at court...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
What sort of king will Charles III be?

More Economy

Strong merger and acquisition activity continues into 2023 – PwC
Economy

Strong merger and acquisition activity continues into 2023 – PwC

Strong activity is not a sign of exuberance

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says
Finance

Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says

ANZ is cautious but comfortable.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 05 May 2023
Renewed calls for focus on bank profits
Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits

National, the Greens and even the banking industry want an inquiry. 

Jem Traylen 05 May 2023