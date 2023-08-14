Menu
The RBNZ will watch, worry and wait

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr may keep his powder dry. (Image: BusinessDesk).
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
The official cash rate is expected to remain at 5.5% on Wednesday and the Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep on watching, worrying and waiting. “We expect the RBNZ will see enough easing in inflation pressures to remain on hold and reiterate similar messages to July,” said ANZ Bank economists.In July, the RBNZ kept the official cash rate on hold and reiterated it will remain at a restrictive level for “some time”. The July rate review did not include forecasts.The ANZ economists noted the latest forecasts...
Dileepa Fonseka: Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams

Few things are more demoralising for society than not being able to power itself.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Ian Powell: How health went from the Simpson review to a Simpsons-style farce

Where the health system restructuring went wrong – and why.

Ian Powell 5:00am
