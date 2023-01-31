Menu
The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods

The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods
Extensive flooding in Auckland shattered records. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
As Auckland assesses the impact of Friday’s floods, one economist estimates the cost of the extreme weather event could be as high as $460 million.The supercity’s rain records were shattered on Friday with Metservice’s Auckland Airport weather station recording 245mm of rainfall, surpassing the wettest day ever on record, from 1962, of 161.8m.The downpour took four lives, closed roads, damaged properties, shut businesses and prompted Mayor Wayne Brown to declare a state of emergency in the city.Best estimates Infometrics...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm

Economy

NZ trade deficit doubles as prices rise

The annual trade deficit was $14.5 billion in 2022 versus a deficit of $7.1b in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 30 Jan 2023
Economy

Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

AMI, State and NZI Insurance were expecting to have more than 2,000 claims lodged by today.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Economy

International flights finally resume

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023