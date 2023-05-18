Menu
There is no recession in New Zealand

(Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 18 May 2023
New Zealand’s economy will narrowly avoid recession as the combination of a fiscal boost, faster recovery in foreign visitors and the immediate clean-up after the North Island storms stokes activity. The Treasury had been predicting a shallow recession through 2023 as rising interest rates started to bite, but it upgraded its forecast in the budget economic and fiscal update due in part to the government’s more expansionary spending programme providing a 1.7% boost to gross domestic product, having previously been seen as a 0.8...
MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns
Media

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
More Economy

Government pushes back expected surplus
Economy

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 2:00pm
More fabricators opt into Chinese steel
Economy

An increasingly competitive market is seeing more Chinese steel in NZ projects. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ Post says retail boom unlikely in 2023
Retail

Consumers will be less likely to spend big compared with the past two years.

Ella Somers 17 May 2023
Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff
Economy

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 16 May 2023