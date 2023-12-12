Menu
Treasury backs inflation focus for RBNZ, but not law change

Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
The Treasury is in favour of sharpening the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy focus to keeping inflation under control, but isn’t too keen on the government’s planned legislation to do so. In a truncated regulatory impact statement on Nov 30, Treasury officials said they were in favour of a monetary policy approach that clearly prioritises price stability, but preferred the use of a remit, even though that would fall short of the government’s commitment to ditch the bank's dual mandate of inflation control and maxi...
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson amid slowing of sales
Retail

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

Liquidators say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties.

Victoria Young 2:11pm
Markets

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 2:10pm
Plastic flashes as retail card spending perks up in November
Retail

Retailers are cautiously optimistic.

Staff reporters 11:55am
The Christmas turkey is bigger, but with less to go around
Economy

Economists are tipping tepid 3Q growth and expect times to remain tough. 

Rebecca Howard 11 Dec 2023
Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet
Economy

The economic waters remain choppy.

Rebecca Howard 08 Dec 2023
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 07 Dec 2023