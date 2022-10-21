See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

We have a domestic inflation problem

Andy Fyers

Andy Fyers
Fri, 21 Oct 2022

We have a domestic inflation problem
Food price inflation is still going up. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
RELATED
You might not know it from the reaction, but inflation actually eased in the third quarter of 2022.The 7.2% increase was down from 7.3% in the second quarter. So, inflation does appear to have peaked, as expected by most economists.Crucially, however, the rate did not fall by anywhere near as much as was expected by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which had projected annual inflation of 6.4% in the third quarter in its most recent set of projections back in August.The overshoot increases the likelihood of official cash rate (OCR) increases bey...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Opinion
Are directors next in the firing line for health and safety?
Rebecca Rendle | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

As WorkSafe prosecutes more business heads for failures leading to death and injury, the focus is moving on to directors.

Environment
Tax treatment for NZ emissions units can be tricky
Brent Melville | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

A tax expert says there could be a sting in the tail for forest owners who don't understand the tax treatment of buying and selling NZ emissions units.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.