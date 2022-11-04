See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

Where is all this wage growth coming from?

Andy Fyers

Andy Fyers
Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Where is all this wage growth coming from?
Hospitality workers saw wages rise significantly in the past year. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 04 Nov 2022
RELATED
If you've noticed that your coffee, restaurant meal or hotel room seems more expensive of late, look no further than the cost of labour for these businesses. The average hourly wage is up by 12% in the past 12 months for workers in the hospitality (accommodation and food industry) – from about $25 an hour to $28 an hour.Before covid-19 closed the border to most migrants, these workers were taking home a more minimum wage-like $22 an hour for their toil.This wage growth can also help explain why the age of your barista is falling....

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Wayne Brown keeps tabs on Christchurch's housing intensification defiance
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Fresh from jointly opposing Three Waters, Wayne Brown is watching how Christchurch fares over its intensification defiance.

Listed Companies
Zoono CEO quits as financial woes mount
Denise McNabb | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Zoono's latest chief executive lasted just seven months at the company that manufactures long-life hand and surface sanitiser.

Finance
Regus-owned Auckland working space in administration, owing $25m
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Creditors will decide whether to liquidate the company on Monday.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.