Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

You'll get paid more if you don't work from home

You'll get paid more if you don't work from home
Work from home jobs are in high demand. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
The pandemic changed how the world works, but data from jobseeker site Seek reveals those willing to turn up to work in person may command a salary premium.Seek’s advertised salary index (ASI) measures the salary differences between different occupations advertised on its site.The index was launched in August for Australia and at the end of March for New Zealand, but the data available for both countries stretch back to 2016.Even though many ads on Seek do not have salary levels attached, the company still privately collects information o...
PM outlines travel and coronation plans
Politics Free

PM outlines travel and coronation plans

The PM says he will have limited travel this year due to local issues.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Markets

Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent

Shareholders wonder why the company's board is so negative.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

More Economy

Food prices smash another 30-year record
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
No respite at the checkout
Economy

No respite at the checkout

Food price inflation will remain hot in March, with cost increases from groceries suppliers to supermarkets up another 10.3%, according to the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index.The lift marks six months where the average annual supplier cost increase...

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2023
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023
Manufacturing activity declined in March
Economy

Manufacturing activity declined in March

Production dropped to its lowest level of activity since August 2021.

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023