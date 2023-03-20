Nats need a 'complete change of attitude' on climate before Greens will talk to them

Green MP Julie Anne Genter. (Image: NZME/Marty Melville)

The National party would have to completely change its policies and attitudes towards climate action before the Greens would consider a coalition with it, MP Julie Anne Genter said today. At yesterday’s Green party state of the planet speech, co-leader James Shaw slammed National and Act, saying a coalition between the two would be the worst outcome possible from the election. Shaw warned against “handing the keys to the most reactionary, race-baiting, right-wing government that we have seen in decades”. While h...