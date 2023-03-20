Nats need a 'complete change of attitude' on climate before Greens will talk to them

Menu
Green MP Julie Anne Genter. (Image: NZME/Marty Melville)
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The National party would have to completely change its policies and attitudes towards climate action before the Greens would consider a coalition with it, MP Julie Anne Genter said today. At yesterday's Green party state of the planet speech, co-leader James Shaw slammed National and Act, saying a coalition between the two would be the worst outcome possible from the election. Shaw warned against "handing the keys to the most reactionary, race-baiting, right-wing government that we have seen in decades".
The Quiz Free

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

Primary Sector

Otis is coming home

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 8:50am
Media

Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns

Board member Wayne Stevenson is also stepping down from the company due to “the reduced likelihood of an IPO in the near term”.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
