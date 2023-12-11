Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Editor's Picks

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers
The new government is repealing the Fair Pay Agreements legislation before the first FPA is in force. (Image: John Weekes)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
One of the government’s most senior communications managers has hit out at the impact that a cascade of leaked information is having on the relationship between the public service and the new government.If public servants were leaking because they disagreed with the new government, they “should opt out or be cut out”, said Catherine Delore, head of communications at Te Whatu Ora.“I am deeply disappointed and frustrated to read about leaks of Cabinet papers and suggestions that [it]  is happening from within the publ...
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing

It won't happen overnight, but it will happen. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

Former National party leader Don Brash says NZ should not choose between the US and China.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

More Editor's Picks

Fail File: Catriona Williams, former equestrian and CatWalk SCI Trust founder
Editor's Picks

Fail File: Catriona Williams, former equestrian and CatWalk SCI Trust founder

"I believe no one wants to hang out with the miserable person sitting in the corner."

Victoria Carter 09 Dec 2023
NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning
Law & Regulation

NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

New guidelines recognise the value and risks of the tech de jour.

Ben Moore 08 Dec 2023
Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance
Markets

Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance

Sleeping pay-TV giant is waking up but drawing inspiration from an old NZ favourite.

Rebecca Stevenson 07 Dec 2023
No more easy emissions wins for many NZX companies
Editor's Picks

No more easy emissions wins for many NZX companies

Too few listed companies have actually reduced emissions, Forsyth Barr says.

Greg Hurrell 06 Dec 2023